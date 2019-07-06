Image Source : PTI Bomb threat on Hyderabad-Chennai flight turns out to be hoax

A bomb threat on a Hyderabad-Chennai Indigo flight at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Saturday has turned out to be a hoax, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad, Prakash Reddy said a jilted lover who was travelling on the same flight, provided the fake information about the bomb.

"The information was verified and found to be incorrect. All flights are running normally," the police official said.

The police detained the man and investigated him.

