BJP parliamentary party, NDA meetings held ahead of parliament session

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and other BJP leaders during party's parliamentary party executive committee meeting

The BJP on Sunday held its parliamentary party meet here with Prime Minister Narendra Modi assuring Indians that his government will be at the forefront of facilitating legislation that manifests the spirit of "sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas".

A day before the first session of the newly-constituted 17th Lok Sabha, a meeting of the NDA was also held here.

"BJP is grateful for people's blessings. We assure our fellow Indians that we will be at the forefront of pro-people governance and facilitating legislation that manifests the spirit of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas'," Modi tweeted after the meeting.

After securing a massive mandate in the general elections, the prime minister had said in a speech, "Our mantra should be 'sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas' (with all, for everybody's development and having everyone's trust)."

After the ruling coalition's meet on Sunday, he said the "NDA family" looks forward to fulfilling the dreams of 130 crore Indians, who have reposed "unparalleled faith" in the alliance.

"We shall fulfil regional aspirations and work untiringly for national progress," Modi said and posted pictures of both the meetings.

Earlier, chairing an all-party meeting on the eve of the first session of the new Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi invited heads of all parties to a meeting on June 19 to discuss the "one nation, one election" issue and other important matters.

