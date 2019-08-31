Assam NRC: Final list to be published at 10 am; fate of 41 lakh people to be decided | Live Updates

Assam NRC: Final list to be declared today at 10 am; fate of 41 lakh people to be decided | Live Updates

The National Register of Citizen or NRC final citizens' list in Assam will be published online at http://www.nrcassam.nic.in. on Saturday at 10 am. The Assam NRC list is intended to identify legal residents--who were able to prove their citizenship and weed out illegal immigrants from the state. Assam is the only state to have a National Register of Citizens (NRC).

To this end, security has been tightened across the state. The administration has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 in vulnerable areas of Assam, including Guwahati.

Around 10,000 of paramilitary personnel and police have been posted across the north-eastern state bordering Bangladesh.

Ahead of the publication of the final list on Saturday, tension was palpable in Khutamari village in western Assam's Goalpara district. More than 100 people in the village had not found their names in the draft NRC. Most of them filed fresh applications to prove their Indian citizenship.

Located around 170 kms west of Assam's capital town Guwahati, Khutamari is a village inhabited by multi-religious people, including Muslims, Bodos, Rabhas and Koch Rajbongshis. Although Muslims have been living in the village since generations, some of them failed to find their names in the draft NRC.

07:30 | 'Will help people left out,' says CM Sarbananda Sonowal

"As long as an appeal is there, no one will be treated as foreigners. Because the authority to declare a person foreigner lies only with the foreigners' tribunal," Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

07:00 | Assam on high alert ahead of the publication of final NRC list, security tightened

Assam DGP on publication of final NRC list tomorrow: We are making a good use of social media to reach out to public. If anybody comes up with hate post or wrong messages, we've told local OCs (Officer-in charge) that they not be allowed to do such things & legal action be taken. pic.twitter.com/dypvA3ATjt — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2019

Amid tightened security and a ban on assembly of more than four people in some public places considered sensitive, the stage is set for the publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list in Assam on Saturday. The DGP said that apart from the forces of the Assam Police, 218 companies of additional forces have also been deployed to ensure safety and security for all.

What is NRC?

The NRC list, first published in Assam in 1951, has been updated to segregate Indian citizens living in Assam from those who have illegally entered the state from Bangladesh after March 1971.

The draft NRC containing names of 28,983,677 out of 32,991,384 applicants was published on July 30 last year. As many as 40.7 lakh people were left out from the draft NRC. In the list published in June 2019, over one lakh more people were excluded. Around 36 lakh people have filed "claims" for the inclusion of their names in the final NRC

The Union government is reviewing the state's preparedness to handle the law and order issue that might arise as a reaction from those left out of the NRC. The status of all NRC applicants will be available online from 7 September 2019.

