Image Source : PTI/FILE Assam NRC final list: How to check names, what happens if excluded from the list

The National Register of Citizen or NRC with the final list of citizens' list will be published tomorrow on August 31, 2019.

The NRC list, first published in Assam in 1951, has been updated to segregate Indian citizens living in Assam from those who have illegally entered the state from Bangladesh after March 1971.

The draft NRC, published on July 30 last year, ran into a controversy after it was claimed that as many as 40.7 lakh people were excluded from it. In the list published in June 2019, over one lakh more people were excluded.

The Union government is reviewing the state's preparedness to handle the law and order issue that might arise as reaction from those left out of the NRC.

The status of all NRC applicants will be available online from 7 September, 2019.

Assam is the only state to have a National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Meanwhile, The Assam government has tightened security across the state ahead of the publication of the last list.

How can you check your name in the National Register of Citizens list:

Offline:

Citizens who want to check their final NRC status in an offline method, can visit their respective NRC Seva Kendra/Office of Circle Officer/Officer of Deputy Commissioner and check their names in the Supplementary Inclusions List on all working days from 10 am to 4 pm.

Online:

1) Log in to websites www.nrcassam.nic.in or www.assam.mygov.in

2) Look for link that says "Supplementary Inclusions/Exclusions Lists (Final NRC) status"

3) Type in your Application Reference Number (ARN) to check if your name has been added to the final NRC

After 31 August, online facility will reflect the result of any change in status from Complete Draft NRC for claimants/objectees/any member included in Draft but were called for any hearing held on or after 5 July 2019.

What happens if you are excluded from the list:

The person left out of the NRC list will be allowed to present his/her case before designated foreigners' tribunals.

Earlier the Union Home Ministry had clarified that "non-inclusion of a person's name in the NRC does not by itself amount to him/her being declared a foreigner."

How to appeal:

The time limit to file an appeal has been increased from 60 days to 120 days – till December 31, 2019.

There are a total of 1,000 tribunals sanctioned by the Home Ministry.

If a person loses the case in the tribunal, the person can move the high court and then the Supreme Court.

No one will be put in detention centres until all legal options are exhausted, according the the government ruling.

