Babul Supriyo, Tijarawala among 11 who lost their phones at Nigambodh Ghat on Aug 25

Image Source : Tijarawala, in a series of tweets, said BJP leader and Asansol MP Babul Supriyo also had his phone stolen.

Over ten mobile phones were stolen from New Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday -- where former finance minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arun Jaitley was cremated with full state honours.

Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala took to Twitter on Monday to inform the Delhi Police that he, along with 10 other people, lost their mobile phones the previous evening.

Tijarawala, in a series of tweets, said BJP leader and Asansol MP Babul Supriyo also had his phone stolen.

The tweets also had a full account of places where his phone might have been positioned through the day -- with the help of Google map tracking.

Arun Jaitley breathed his last on August 24 at AIIMS, New Delhi. His final journey and last rites at the Nigambodh Ghat, on August 25, saw a beeline of political leaders -- from across party lines -- paying homage to the BJP troubleshooter-in-chief.