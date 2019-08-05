Image Source : AP Article 370 Resolution: List of parties that are supporting/opposing Modi govt's decision

Jammu and Kashmir's special status was scrapped in an unprecedented move by the Government of India on Monday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced in Rajya Sabha that the government was scrapping Articles 370 and 35A which were temporary provisions giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The government went one step forward by bifurcating the state into Jammu and Kashmir as one Union Territory with legislative assembly and Ladakh as a separate Union Territory without legislative assembly.

The announcement created an uproar amongst the Indian political class with responses coming in from all directions. Some political parties and leaders have backed the government while others have criticized the move.

Either ways, August 05 2019, has gone down in history as a milestone day.

Here is the list of political parties which are for and against the government decisions.

Parties supporting the move

Shiv Sena

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena in Rajya Sabha: Aaj Jammu & Kashmir liya hai. Kal Balochistan, PoK lenge. Mujhe vishwaas hai desh ke PM akhand Hindustan ka sapna poora karenge.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)

A. Navaneethakrishnan, AIADMK MP in Rajya Sabha: Amma is well known for upholding sovereignty and integrity. So AIADMK party supports the two resolutions, Reorganisation Bill & the Reservation Bill.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP MP, in Rajya Sabha: Our party gives complete support. We want that the Bill be passed. Our party is not expressing any opposition to Article 370 Bill & the other Bill.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

"We support the government on its decisions on J&K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state," the Aam Aadmi Party leader and Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, tweeted.

Parties opposing the move

Congress

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress: A border state, which is culturally, geographically, historically&politically different was bound together by Article 370. Drunk in power&to get votes, BJP govt scrapped 3-4 things. They've cut off head of the country. Political parties will fight&stand with J&K.

National Conference

Omar Abdullah, Vice-President of National Conference and former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, said that Narendra Modi-led government's decision to revoke Article 370 and Article 35A is a "shocking decision" and a "complete betrayal of trust".

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Mehbooba Mufti: Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K. It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOI's intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising its people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises.

Janata Dal United (JDU)

KC Tyagi, JD(U): Our chief Nitish Kumar is carrying forward the tradition of JP Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia & George Fernandes. So our party is not supporting the Bill moved in the Rajya Sabha today. We have different thinking. We want that Article 370 should not be revoked.

Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPI - M)

TK Rangarajan, CPI(M) in Rajya Sabha: It's black day.Indian constitution has been raped by BJP govt. You didn't consult people of J&K-Ladakh. You dissolved Assembly,you don't want to hold any election. You've taken another 35000 Army people there. You're creating another Palestine

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

MK Stalin, DMK President: Without consulting people of Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370 has been taken away. Democracy has been murdered. AIADMK is also supporting the decision which is condemnable.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

Sharad Pawar, NCP: I think Govt of India should have taken them (leaders of the valley) into confidence which unfortunately the govt didn't do. And then they should have taken the decision (to revoke 370).

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)

MDMK leader Vaiko in Rajya Sabha: I am opposing this Bill (Article 370). This is a day of shame, shame, shame...this is murder of democracy. You have played with the sentiments of people of Kashmir. When additional army personnel were deployed there, I was worried. Kashmir should not become Kosovo, East Timor and South Sudan.

