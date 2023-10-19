Sharad Pawar, NCP chief, not to contest Lok Sabha Election in 2024: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Putting all speculations to rest, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday made it clear that he will not be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024. According to sources, the 82-year-old leader stated this during a review meeting to take stock of the party's preparations in seven Lok Sabha constituencies in western and north Maharashtra.

Pawar was allegedly urged by party leaders to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election. NCP working president Supriya Sule, state president Jayant Patil and other senior leaders were present at the meeting. The NCP chief was reviewing the preparations in Dindori, Ahmednagar, Hingoli, Wardha, Amravati, Beed, Bhiwandi and Jalna seats.

Pawar on MVA seat allocation

Earlier on Wednesday, Pawar said that seat allocation between the members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance for the coming Lok Sabha elections will be finalised soon. The Pawar-led NCP, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Congress are the three members of the MVA in Maharashtra. Notably, these three parties are also part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc of the Opposition.

Pawar also highlighted BJP-led government's failures and encouraged party workers to openly communicate these shortcomings to the public, sources said.

Lok Sabha election 2024

The general election is expected to be held between April and May 2024 to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The tenure of the current Lok Sabha is scheduled to end in June 2024. The previous general elections were held in April–May 2019. After the election, the BJP-led NDA formed the union government, with Narendra Modi continuing as Prime Minister.

ALSO READ: BJP’s political might is shrinking due to misuse of power: Sharad Pawar