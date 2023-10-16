BJP’s political might is shrinking due to misuse of power: Sharad Pawar

Follow us on Image Source : X Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar

Addressing a meeting of Nationalist Congress Party’s office-bearers in Mumbai on Sunday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar lambasted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging the saffron party indulged in misusing the power against the opposition.

He claimed BJP’s political might is shrinking in many parts of the country and it relies on the formula of complete “misuse” of power.

The former Union Minister said “The people of this country are not with those who wish to ally with the BJP. This is the picture at the pan-India level. You just take out a map of the country and you will see that BJP is not in power in even a single state from south India."

Recently, Pawar faced a revolt led by his nephew Ajit Pawar who joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government along with eight MLAs.

Referring the collapse of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, senior Pawar claimed a similar formula was applied in Goa as well as in Madhya Pradesh, where Congress was in power till March 2020.

Meanwhile, the NCP chief was instrumental in forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi under the leadership of Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray.

Pawar said, “The BJP is not the ruling party in Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal. Except for Uttar Pradesh and a couple of other states, the BJP's political power is shrinking in all other parts of the country,” he said.

He also said the political picture will become clear after the elections.

“The reason behind the BJP losing power is the misuse of power.

The decisions taken by that party are not empowering the common man,” he added.

He said they have decided to oppose a party that is “grossly misusing power for its own benefit”.

“We and other like-minded parties have formed an alliance called I.N.D.I.A,” Pawar said, referring to the bloc of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which has more than two dozen opposition parties.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Chunav Manch: BJP parliamentary board to decide who will become MP CM, says Home Minister Narottam Mishra