Chunav Manch: BJP parliamentary board to decide who will become MP CM, says Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Chunav Manch: Narottam Mishra challenged Rahul Gandhi or any other Congress leader to join in a "shaashtrartha" (religious debate) on Vedas, Upanishads and Mahabharat. He alleged that Rahul has no idea about Upanishads.

Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Chunav Manch: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra today (October 15) said, the BJP parliamentary board will decide who will become the next chief minister after assembly elections. Mishra was confident that BJP will get "two-thirds majority" in the state elections. 

At the India TV Chunav Manch daylong conclave here, Mishra was asked why BJP did not project any chief ministerial candidate this time. He replied, "All the faces are faces of our big leaders. We have already posted pictures of those faces on our 'rath' (election chariots). This is Bharatiya Janata Party and here we work under collective leadership. We have projected our collective leadership before the people and have hidden nothing."

On persistent questioning about the chief ministerial face, Mishra said: "Our leadership will give you the answer. Narottam cannot reply to this. This is the prerogative of our parliamentary board. The board will decide."

In the interview, Narottam Mishra challenged Rahul Gandhi or any Congress leader to join in a "shaashtrartha" (religious debate) on Vedas, Upanishads and Mahabharat. He alleged that Rahul has no idea about Upanishads. "I challenge him to recite even one shloka correctly from the Upanishads", he added. 

Mishra said, Congress state chief Kamal Nath was living in "a dreamworld", and the party is active only on social media. "On the ground level, the Congress workers are fragmented. When Kamal Nath became leader of opposition, 42 MLAs deserted the party. Kamal Nath has not taken a single district or division level party workers' meeting during his tenure."

