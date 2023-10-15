Chunav Manch: MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra slams Congress, accuses party of plundering public

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Narottam Mishra speaks during India TV's Chunav Manch.

Chunav Manch: With the Madhya Pradesh state elections approaching on November 17th and the results due on December 3rd, the political atmosphere in the state has reached its zenith. India TV, along with its popular program Chunav Manch, has been scrutinising party preparations and assessing the political climate in the state. During this event, Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister, Narottam Mishra, launched a scathing attack on the Congress and Kamal Nath.

Mishra expressed that the people of Madhya Pradesh had already witnessed Congress' style of governance during Digvijaya Singh's tenure. He claimed that those who hadn't seen it then had the opportunity to witness Kamal Nath's misrule. Mishra emphasised that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forms a government to serve the people, while Congress comes to loot the public. He stated that the Congress had indulged in so much corruption in just 15 months that it would take a considerable amount of time to list all the instances.

In a recent segment of "Chunav Manch," a high-profile platform for political discussions and analysis, Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister, Narottam Mishra, offered insights into the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) outlook and strategies for the forthcoming Madhya Pradesh state elections.

With election fervor gripping the state, the political landscape of Madhya Pradesh has become increasingly dynamic, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest. During his appearance on the show, Home Minister Narottam Mishra delved into the BJP's vision and expectations for the polls.

Mishra highlighted the BJP's comprehensive preparations for the elections, emphasising their commitment to good governance, development, and the welfare of the people of Madhya Pradesh. He pointed out that the BJP's focus has been on delivering results and ensuring that the state continues on its path of progress.

