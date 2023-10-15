Chunav Manch: 'People in MP are fed up with BJP, this time there will be change,' says Kamal Nath

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Chief Minister and State Congress President Kamal Nath to share his insights at India TV's "Chunav Manch"

Madhya Pradesh is witnessing the intensification of political discourse as the election fervor takes center stage. Following the Bharatiya Janata Party's release of its list of candidates, the Indian National Congress has now unveiled its list, featuring 144 contenders. This move has spurred former Chief Minister and State Congress President Kamal Nath to share his insights at India TV's "Chunav Manch."

He went on to claim that the BJP government is a failed one, where progress in various sectors has come to a standstill.

Nath emphasised that democracy's sanctity was compromised by certain individuals in 2018. Despite a change in government, he asserted that some individuals allegedly undermined the trust, blessings, and democracy of the people by toppling the Congress government. However, Nath is confident that this time, the public will exact retribution and teach a lesson to those responsible for the "unconstitutional" act.

Although the BJP has been in power in the state for nearly two decades, Kamal Nath asserted that his party's tenure of 15 months achieved remarkable results. During this time, his government provided relief to farmers, introduced various industrial schemes, implemented educational reforms, and launched a battle against adulteration. These measures were well-received by the public, but Nath believes they were disrupted by a political conspiracy in 2020. He is optimistic that such a scenario will not repeat itself this time, as the public is gearing up to offer unprecedented support.

Kamal Nath holds immense faith in the people of Madhya Pradesh, recognising them as his most significant asset. He considers their honesty and commitment as the driving force behind his initiatives. He firmly believes that the public is ready to extend its unprecedented support to ensure the state's development and well-being. As the state approaches the impending elections, political discourse and campaigns are expected to gain momentum, setting the stage for a contest that will shape the state's political landscape.

When polling will take place in Madhya Pradesh?

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo Assembly polls on November 17 (Friday) for 230 seats. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 constituencies. The election would be conducted in one phase in the state and the counting would be done on December 3 (Sunday).

The election to the 230-member assembly in Madhya Pradesh is mainly fought between the ruling BJP and Congress. In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 114 seats, while the BJP got 109. However, the Congress government fell after many MLAs under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later became a Union minister, joined the BJP.

The BJP returned to power in March 2020 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister for a fresh term. The BJP's current strength in the assembly is 127.