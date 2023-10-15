Chunav Manch LIVE: 'Chhindwara model is a model of corruption', Prahlad Patel targets Kamal Nath

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prahlad Singh Patel speaks on BJP's prospects in MP polls

Union Minister Prahlad Patel has strongly criticised Kamal Nath, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, during a discussion at Chunav Manch. Patel labeled the 'Chhindwara model' as a model of corruption and implied that Kamal Nath's leadership was associated with unethical practices.

In his address, Patel raised questions about the integrity and transparency of the governance during Kamal Nath's tenure in Chhindwara. He highlighted concerns related to corruption within the 'Chhindwara model' and alleged that it did not serve the best interests of the public.

When polling will take place in Madhya Pradesh?

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo Assembly polls on November 17 (Friday) for 230 seats. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 constituencies. The election would be conducted in one phase in the state and the counting would be done on December 3 (Sunday).

The election to the 230-member assembly in Madhya Pradesh is mainly fought between the ruling BJP and Congress. In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 114 seats, while the BJP got 109. However, the Congress government fell after many MLAs under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later became a Union minister, joined the BJP.

The BJP returned to power in March 2020 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister for a fresh term. The BJP's current strength in the assembly is 127.

