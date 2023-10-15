Chunav Manch LIVE: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks on reforms in railways

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

As the political landscape in Madhya Pradesh heats up in anticipation of the upcoming state elections, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took center stage at the 'Chunav Manch LIVE' event to provide valuable insights into the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) prospects in the polls.

During the interactive session, Ashwini Vaishnaw discussed the BJP's election strategy, expectations, and the party's vision for the state. He emphasised the significance of these elections and their potential impact on Madhya Pradesh's future.

In the latest development, Congress on Sunday released the list of 144 candidates for the upcoming Assembly Election. State Congress President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath will contest from Chhindwara while former CM Digvijay Singh's brother Lakshman Singh has been fielded from Chachoura.

Earlier on Monday (October 9), the Election Commission announced the date for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls. According to the announcement made during the press conference, the election will be held in a single phase on November 17. The results for the same will be declared on December 3.

When polling will take place in Madhya Pradesh?

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo Assembly polls on November 17 (Friday) for 230 seats. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 constituencies. The election would be conducted in one phase in the state and the counting would be done on December 3 (Sunday).

The election to the 230-member assembly in Madhya Pradesh is mainly fought between the ruling BJP and Congress. In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 114 seats, while the BJP got 109. However, the Congress government fell after many MLAs under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later became a Union minister, joined the BJP.

The BJP returned to power in March 2020 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister for a fresh term. The BJP's current strength in the assembly is 127.