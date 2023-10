MP Election 2023: Congress releases first list of 144 candidates, Kamal Nath to contest from Chhindwara

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Congress state chief Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh: Congress on Sunday released the list of 144 candidates for the upcoming Assembly Election. State Congress President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath will contest from Chhindwara while former CM Digvijay Singh's brother Lakshman Singh has been fielded from Chachoura.

Earlier on Monday (October 9), the Election Commission announced the date for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls. According to the announcement made during the press conference, the election will be held in a single phase on November 17. The results for the same will be declared on December 3.

Here is the list of constituencies and candidates

Sheopur - Babu Jhandel Vijaypur - Ramiwas Rawat Sabalgarh - Baijnath Kushwah Joura - Pankaj Upadhyay Ater - Hemant Katare Lahar - Dr. Govind Singh Mehgaon - Rahul Bhadauria Gwalior Rural - Sahab Singh Gurjar Gwalior East - Satish Sikarwar Gwalior South - Praveen Pathak Bhitarwar - Lakhan Singh Yadav Dabra - SC Suresh Raje Sewda - Ghanshyam Singh Bhander - SC Phool Singh Bariyya Datia - Awadhesh Nayak Karera - SC Pragilal Jatav Pohari - Kailash Kushwah Shivpuri - K P Singh Picchore - Shailendra Singh Kolaras - Baijnath Yadav Bamori - Rishi Agarwal Chachoura - Lakshman Singh Raghogarh - Jaivardhan Singh Ashok Nagar - SC Haribabu Rai Chanderi - Gopal Singh Chauhan Mungaoli - Rao Yadvendra Yadav Surkhi - Neeraj Sharma Deori - Harsh Yadav Naryaoli - SC Surendra Chaudhary Banda - Tarwar Singh Lodhi Tikamgadh - Yadvendra Singh Jatara - SC Smt. Kiran Ahirwar Prithvipur - Nitendra Singh Rathore Khargapur - Smt. Chanda Singh Gaur Maharajpur - Neeraj Dikshit Chandla - SC Harprasad Anuragi Rajnagar - Vikramt Singh Nati Raja Chhatarpur - Alok Chaturvedi Bijawar - Charan Singh Yadav Malhara - Sadhvi Ram Siya Bharti Pathariya - Rao Brajendra Singh Jabera - Pratap Singh Lodhi Hatta - SC Pradeep Khatik Pawai Mukesh Nayak Gunnaor - SC Jeevan Lal Siddharth Chitrakoot Neelanshu Chaturvedi Raigaon - SC Ms. Kalpana Verma Satna Siddharth Kushwah Nagod Dr Rashmi Singh Patel Amarpatan Rajendra Kumar Singh Teonthar Ramashankar Singh Patel Mauganj Sukhendra Singh "Banna" Mangawan - SC Ms. Babita Saket Gurh Kapidhwaj Singh Churhat - Ajay Singh Rahul Sihawal - Kamleshwar Patel Chitrangi - ST Manik Singh Singrauli - Smt. Renu Shah Jaitpur - ST Ms. Uma Dhurvey Anuppur - ST Ramesh Singh Pushprajgarh - ST Fundelal Marko Barwara - ST Vijay Raghvendra Singh Patan - Neelesh Awasthi Bargi - Sanjay Yadav Jabalpur Purba - SC Lakhan Gahngahuria Jabalpur Uttar - Vinay Saxena Jabalpur Paschim - Tarun Bhanot Sihora - ST Ms. Ekta Thakur Shahpura - ST Bhupendra Maravi Dindori - ST Omkar Singh Markam Bichhiya - ST Narayan Singh Patta Baihar - ST Sanjay Uikey Lanji - Ms. Heena Kanware Paraswada - Madhu Bhagat Balaghat - Anubha Munjare Katangi - Bodh Singh Bhagat Barghat - ST Arjun Singh Kakodia Seoni - Anand Panjwani Keolari - Rajneesh Singh Lakhnadon - ST Yogendra Singh Baba Gotegaon - SC Shekhar Chaudhary Narsingpur - Lakhan Singh Patel Tendukheda - Sanjay Sharma Chhindwara - Kamal Nath Multai Sukhdev Panse Betul - Nilay Daga Ghoradongri - ST Rahul Uike Bhainsdehi - ST Dharmu Singh Sirsam Timarni - ST Abhijeet Shah Harda - Ram Kishore Dogne Udaipura - Devendra Patel Gadarwas Silwani - Devendra Patel Vidisha - Shashank Bhargav Basoda - Nishank Jain Shamshabad - Sindhu Vikram Singh Berasia - SC Smt. Jayshree Harikiran Narela - Manoj Shukla Bhopal - Madhya Arif Masood Budhni - Vikram Mastal Ashta - SC Kamal Chauhan Sehore - Shashank Saxena Rajgadh - Bapu Singh Tanwar Khilchipur - Priyvrat Singh Susner - Bheru Singh Bapu Agar - SC Vipin Wankhede Shajapur - Hukum Singh Karada Kalapipal - Kunal Chaudhary Sonkatch - SC Sajjan Singh Verma Hatpipiliya - Rajveer Singh Baghel Mandhata - Uttam Pal Singh Pandhana - ST Ms. Rupali Bare Bikhangaon - ST Smt. Jhuma Solanki Badwah - Narendra Patel Maheshwar - SC Dr. Vijay Laxmi Sadho Kasrawad - Sachin Yadav Khargone - Ravi Joshi Bhagwanpura - ST Kedar Dawar Rajpur - ST Bala Bachchan Badwani - ST Rajan Mandloi Alirajpur - ST Mukesh Patel Jobat - ST Smt. Sena Patel Jhabua - ST Dr Vikrant Bhuria Thandla - ST Veer Singh Bhuria Petlawad - ST Wal Singh Meda Sardarpur - ST Pratap Grewal Gandhwani - ST Umang Singhar Kukshi - ST Surendra Singh Baghel Honey Dharampuri - ST Panchilal Meda Depalpur - Vishal Patel Indore 1 - Sanjay Shukla Indore 2 - Chintamani Chaukse Chintu Indore 4 - Raja Mandhwani Rau - Jitu Patwari Sanwer - SC Smt. Reena Baurasi Setiya Nagada - Khachrod Dilip Singh Gurjar Mahidpur - Dinesh Jain Boss Tarana - SC Mahesh Parmar Ghatiya - SC Ramlal Malviya Ujjain Uttar - Smt. Maya Rajesh Trivedi Sailana - ST Harsh Vijay Gehlot Alot - SC Manoj Chawla Mandsour - Vipin Jain Suwasra - Rakesh Patidar Manasa - Narendra Nahata

What happened in the last assembly elections?

The election to the 230-member assembly in Madhya Pradesh is mainly fought between the ruling BJP and Congress. In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 114 seats, while the BJP got 109. However, the Congress government fell after many MLAs under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later became a Union minister, joined the BJP. The BJP returned to power in March 2020 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister for a fresh term. The BJP's current strength in the assembly is 127.

