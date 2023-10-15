Chhattisgarh Election 2023: CM Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo in Congress' first list of 30 candidates

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress on Sunday released its first list naming 30 candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. Congress fielded Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from Patan. Another senior Congress leader and Deputy CM TS Singh Deo will contest from Ambikapur. The election in the state is crucial as it is considered the semifinal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in 2024. The results will reflect the mood of the voters.
Name of the constituency, Candidate
- Ambikapur Tribhuvaneshwar- Saran Singh Deo
- Sitapur - ST Amarjeet Bhagat
- Kharsia- Umesh Patel
- Korba- Jai Singh Agarwal
- Sakti- Dr. Charan Das Mahant
- Arang - SC Dr. Shivkumar Dahariya
- Dondi- Lohara - ST Smt. Anila Bhendia
- Patan- Bhupesh Baghel
- Durg-Rural Tamradhwaj Sahu
- Saja- Ravindra Choubey
- Nawagarh- SC Guru Rudra Kumar
- Pandariya- Neelkanth Chandrawanshi
- Kawardha- Mohd Akbar
- Khairagarh- Smt. Yashoda Verma
- Dongargarh- SC Smt. Harshita Swami Baghel
- Rajnandgaon- Girish Devangan
- Dongargaon- Daleshwar Sahu
- Khujji- Bhola Ram Sahu
- Mohla-Manpur - ST Indrashah Mandavi
- Antagarh - ST Roop Singh Potai
- Bhanupratappur - ST Smt. Savitri Mandavi
- Kanker - ST Shankar Dhruv
- Keshkal - ST Sant Ram Netam
- Kondagaon - ST Mohan Lal Markam
- Narayanpur - ST Chandan Kashyap
- Bastar - ST Lakheshwar Baghel
- Chitrakot - ST Deepak Baij
- Dantewada - ST K Chavindra Mahendra Karma
- Bijapur - ST Vikram Mandavi
- Konta - ST Kawasi Lakhma
Earlier, the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) on October 12 approved candidates' names for the upcoming assembly election in the state.
Poll schedule of Chhattisgarh:
Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced the full schedule for the upcoming assembly polls. Chhattisgarh voting will take place in two phases. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7 (Tuesday). The remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17 (Friday).
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced that the counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3 (Sunday).
Also read: BSP releases second list of 17 candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls