Chhattisgarh Election 2023: CM Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo in Congress' first list of 30 candidates

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress on Sunday released its first list naming 30 candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. Congress fielded Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from Patan. Another senior Congress leader and Deputy CM TS Singh Deo will contest from Ambikapur. The election in the state is crucial as it is considered the semifinal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in 2024. The results will reflect the mood of the voters.

Name of the constituency, Candidate

Ambikapur Tribhuvaneshwar- Saran Singh Deo Sitapur - ST Amarjeet Bhagat Kharsia- Umesh Patel Korba- Jai Singh Agarwal Sakti- Dr. Charan Das Mahant Arang - SC Dr. Shivkumar Dahariya Dondi- Lohara - ST Smt. Anila Bhendia Patan- Bhupesh Baghel Durg-Rural Tamradhwaj Sahu Saja- Ravindra Choubey Nawagarh- SC Guru Rudra Kumar Pandariya- Neelkanth Chandrawanshi Kawardha- Mohd Akbar Khairagarh- Smt. Yashoda Verma Dongargarh- SC Smt. Harshita Swami Baghel Rajnandgaon- Girish Devangan Dongargaon- Daleshwar Sahu Khujji- Bhola Ram Sahu Mohla-Manpur - ST Indrashah Mandavi Antagarh - ST Roop Singh Potai Bhanupratappur - ST Smt. Savitri Mandavi Kanker - ST Shankar Dhruv Keshkal - ST Sant Ram Netam Kondagaon - ST Mohan Lal Markam Narayanpur - ST Chandan Kashyap Bastar - ST Lakheshwar Baghel Chitrakot - ST Deepak Baij Dantewada - ST K Chavindra Mahendra Karma Bijapur - ST Vikram Mandavi Konta - ST Kawasi Lakhma

Earlier, the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) on October 12 approved candidates' names for the upcoming assembly election in the state.

Poll schedule of Chhattisgarh:

Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced the full schedule for the upcoming assembly polls. Chhattisgarh voting will take place in two phases. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7 (Tuesday). The remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17 (Friday).

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced that the counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3 (Sunday).

