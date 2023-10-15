Sunday, October 15, 2023
     
Chhattisgarh Election 2023: CM Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo in Congress' first list of 30 candidates

Chhattisgarh elections: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will contest from Patan, while his Deputy TS Singh Deo from Ambikapur. There is a direct fight between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party in Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress on Sunday released its first list naming 30 candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. Congress fielded Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from Patan. Another senior Congress leader and Deputy CM TS Singh Deo will contest from Ambikapur. The election in the state is crucial as it is considered the semifinal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in 2024. The results will reflect the mood of the voters.

            Name of the constituency, Candidate

  1. Ambikapur Tribhuvaneshwar- Saran Singh Deo 
  2. Sitapur - ST Amarjeet Bhagat
  3. Kharsia- Umesh Patel
  4. Korba- Jai Singh Agarwal
  5. Sakti- Dr. Charan Das Mahant
  6. Arang - SC Dr. Shivkumar Dahariya
  7. Dondi- Lohara - ST Smt. Anila Bhendia
  8. Patan- Bhupesh Baghel
  9. Durg-Rural Tamradhwaj Sahu
  10. Saja- Ravindra Choubey
  11. Nawagarh- SC Guru Rudra Kumar
  12. Pandariya- Neelkanth Chandrawanshi
  13. Kawardha- Mohd Akbar
  14. Khairagarh- Smt. Yashoda Verma
  15. Dongargarh- SC Smt. Harshita Swami Baghel
  16. Rajnandgaon- Girish Devangan
  17. Dongargaon- Daleshwar Sahu
  18. Khujji- Bhola Ram Sahu
  19. Mohla-Manpur - ST Indrashah Mandavi
  20. Antagarh - ST Roop Singh Potai
  21. Bhanupratappur - ST Smt. Savitri Mandavi
  22. Kanker - ST Shankar Dhruv
  23. Keshkal - ST Sant Ram Netam
  24. Kondagaon - ST Mohan Lal Markam
  25. Narayanpur - ST Chandan Kashyap
  26. Bastar - ST Lakheshwar Baghel
  27. Chitrakot - ST Deepak Baij
  28. Dantewada - ST K Chavindra Mahendra Karma
  29. Bijapur - ST Vikram Mandavi
  30. Konta - ST Kawasi Lakhma

Earlier, the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) on October 12 approved candidates' names for the upcoming assembly election in the state. 

Poll schedule of Chhattisgarh:

Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced the full schedule for the upcoming assembly polls. Chhattisgarh voting will take place in two phases. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7 (Tuesday). The remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17 (Friday). 

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced that the counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3 (Sunday). 

