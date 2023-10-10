BSP releases second list of 17 candidates for Chhattisgarh assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday released the second list of 17 candidates for Chhattisgarh ahead of the upcoming assembly election in the state. With the latest list, Mayawati's party has so far announced 26 candidates for the upcoming elections.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that Chhattisgarh will vote in two phases on November 7 and 17 and the counting of votes has been scheduled for December 3.

"On the direction of BSP chief Mayawati, a second list of 17 candidates, including a woman, has been released. With this, the party has so far declared candidates for 26 seats," BSP's Madhya Pradesh unit president, Hemant Poyam said.

BSP released its first list of 9 candidates in August.

The latest 17-candidate list include -- Narendra Sahu (Bhatgaon seat), Innocent Kujur (Pathalgaon- ST), Narayan Ratnakar (Sarangarh – SC), Satyawati Rathiya (Dharamjaigarh-ST), Jagatram Rathiya (Rampur- ST), Jainarayan Kishore (Saraipali - SC), Sufal Sahu (Khallari), Lalchand Patel (Kurud), Chaitram Raj (Pandariya), Bahadur Kurre (Dongargarh-SC), Jalam Singh Jurri (Bhanupratappur-ST), Dinesh Kumar Markam (Keshkal-ST), Girdhar Netam (Kondagaon-ST), Ramdhar Baghel (Bastar-ST), Sampat Kashyap (Jagdalpur), Ajay Kudiyam (Bijapur -ST) and Masa Madkami (Konta).

BSP and Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) have entered into an alliance for the upcoming elections in the state. Mayawati's party will contest on 53 seats while GGP on 37.

ALSO READ | 'There is excitement...': Ex-CM Raman Singh on upcoming assembly election in Chhattisgarh