'There is excitement...': Ex-CM Raman Singh on upcoming assembly election in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh in a statement has said that there is excitement in the state as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced 85 out of 90 candidates for the upcoming assembly election in the state.

The former chief minister further said that the party has announced 42 to 45 new faces including 13 women.

On the issue of the caste equation, Raman Singh said that all the parties are concerned about the welfare of all the sections of society.

Speaking about unhappy party workers, the former chief minister said that he hopes that some solution will be reached with them.

On Monday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the polling schedule for assembly elections in five states including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram.

The assembly election in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 10 (on 20 seats) and 17 (remaining 70 seats). The polling in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23, Telangana on November 30, and Mizoram on November 7.

The counting of votes will be held on December 3.

