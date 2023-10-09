Monday, October 09, 2023
     
  4. Assembly elections: MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Telangana to vote from Nov 7 to 30, results on Dec 3

Assembly polls: The stage is set for the crucial poll fight in 5 states- Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana as the Election Commission announced the election schedule. The result of the election will reflect the mood of people ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2023 13:26 IST
Assembly elections: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the schedule of upcoming assembly elections in five states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram.

Schedule for the elections

  1. Mizoram: November 7
  2. Chhattisgarh: November 7 and 17
  3. Madhya Pradesh: November 17
  4. Rajasthan: November 23
  5. Telangana: November 30

According to the poll body, the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The elections in these states especially in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh - the heartland of India, also known as the parts of the Hindi belt - will set the tone for the mega poll battle in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. There is an interesting direct and neck and neck fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janta Party in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The results of this election will provide an advantage to the winning side. In a way, the elections are a semifinal ahead of the General Elections. 

What Chief Election Commissioner said

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar emphasised that voter information slips should be distributed at least a week before the election date. In preparation for the upcoming elections, Kumar announced the establishment of over 940 checkposts.

There will be 17,734 model polling stations, 621 polling stations will be managed by staff with disabilities (PwD), and 8,192 polling stations will be under the command of women, he added.

The CEC appealed to voters, particularly women, youth, and urban residents, to actively participate in the upcoming elections and exercise their right to vote.

Around 60 lakh first-time voters (18-19 Years) to participate in elections of 5 states, he added.

