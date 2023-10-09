Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rajasthan election date: Polling to take place on November 23, results on December 3

Rajasthan election date : The Election Commission of India (EC) on Monday announced that Rajasthan will go to polls on November 23 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Meanwhile, the state will witness polling in a single phase. Rajasthan has 200 total seats.

In 2018, Congress won 100 seats in 2018 Assembly polls. BJP followed at 73 seats while BSP garnered 6 seats. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) gathered 3 seats with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) mustered 2 seats each.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) managed to grab just one seat while there were 13 independent candidates in the 2018 Assembly Elections.

In the last assembly election, BJP managed to gather 38.77% while BSP took 4.03% and RLP managed 2.40%. CPM managed to gather 1.22% vote share and BTP 0.72% while 0.33% vote share went to RLD . Meanwhile, independent candidates took 9.47% of the vote share.

