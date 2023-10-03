Congress has made 'Loktantra' as 'Loottantra' and 'Prajatantra' as 'Parivartantra': PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally in Bastar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated developmental projects worth more than Rs 26,000 crore in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, addressed a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in Bastar's Jagdalpur on Tuesday.

The prime minister attached ruling Congress on a range of issues during his speech at the rally.

Here are the highlights of his speech

Congress has made 'Loktantra' as 'loottantra' and 'prajatantra' as 'Parivartantra', said PM Modi. "Congressmen want to make the steel plant a medium to fill the coffers of their children and relatives. But Modi will not allow this to happen because the owners of the steel plant are the people of Bastar. I will not allow any Congressman to become the owner of this plant," he added. The prime minister asserted the Congress has given a 'Jhutha prachar aur ghotalebaaz sarkar' (false publication and a corrupt government) in Chhattisgarh. Congress has neglected Bastar for years and they never thought about the people's interests, he added. The BJP has done several development works in Bastar and people here know this, the PM said. As compared to the Congress government, the BJP gave five times more budget for the tribal people in the state, PM Modi said. "The Congress government in Chhattisgarh has degraded the condition of the state. Everyone is fed up with the Congress government in the state. Corruption and crime are at their peak in the state. Sometimes it seems like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are competing with each other over the crime rates," he asserted. In Chhattisgarh, the development is seen either on posters or in the lockers of the leaders of the Congress, the PM said. Chhattisgarh is demanding a change, he added Dream of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) will be fulfilled when every corner of the country is developed, the PM asserted.

Also read: Corruption and crime are at their peak in Chhattisgarh: PM Modi attacks Baghel govt