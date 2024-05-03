Chhattisgarh: Woman Congress leader alleges mistreatment by party leaders

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @RADHIKA_KHERA Radhika Khera addresses a press conference

All is not well within the Congress party in Chhattisgarh. The intra-party feud among its leaders in Chhattisgarh has hit an all-time low ever since a social media post and video of a party leader and national media coordinator, Radhika Khera, went viral. In a social media post and viral video, she was seen speaking about the disrespect and mistreatment she has been subjected to within the party.

Khera, the National Media Coordinator, alleged in a series of tweets that she has been facing verbal abuse, insults, and heckling by the state Congress leader. A purported video of Khera from the premises of Rajeev Bhavan in Raipur has also gone viral on social media, where she was seen sobbing and complaining about an unnamed individual, stating that nobody in the party is respected, especially female politicians.

Moreover, while the exact name of the party leader whom Khera has alleged for mistreatment was not made public, according to media reports, the individual in question is Sushil Anand Shukla, PCC Media President. Khera, in a veiled reference, targeted Sushil Anand Shukla, saying, "Kaka's fascination for 'Dushil' is more important than a girl's honor. I am a woman, and I am fighting." Significantly, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, is popularly known as Kaka and he has appointed Sushil Anand Shukla during his tenure and is believed to be close to him. Khera was seen targeting the same only in her post.

Earlier, in a tweet on Wednesday, she has also remarked, "In this land of Mata Kaushalya Mandir, women are unsafe. People suffering from male chauvinism want to keep women under their feet. I’ll soon expose."

Reportedly, Radhika Khera has frequently clashed with Sushil Anand Shukla over trivial matters, even during last year’s assembly elections. They have a strained relationship.

Meanwhile, the BJP has criticized Congress over the present incident. Speaking to the media, BJP spokesperson Kedar Gupta stated, "This behavior is not new for the Congress. That's why their leaders keep writing to Mallikarjun Kharge."

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao also took a dig at the Congress. He said, “It is unfortunate that Radhika Khera has to fight the men within Congress, and it shows the mentality of the party and the stance of Congress over Nari Shakti.”

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera speaking to media too commented on the issue. He said, "We have initiated an inquiry on the whole issue to see who has hurt her. She is our talented national spokesperson. I have been in constant touch with her, and such trivial arguments happen between colleagues. We are looking into it."