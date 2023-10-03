PM Modi to inaugurate several development projects in poll-bound Chhattisgarh today | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Tuesday to inaugurate several developmental projects worth more than Rs 26,000 crore in Jagdalpur. In a step that will provide a major impetus to the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the statement said, Modi will dedicate to the nation the NMDC Steel Ltd's steel plant at Nagarnar in Bastar district.

The plant is a greenfield project that will produce high-quality steel at a cost of more than 23,800 crore. The plant at Nagarnar will provide employment opportunities to thousands of people, in the plant as well as in ancillary and downstream industries.

The plant at Nagarnar will provide employment opportunities to thousands of people, in the plant as well as in ancillary and downstream industries. It will put Bastar on the steel map of the world and provide a boost to the socioeconomic development of the region, it said.

In line with the prime minister's vision of improving rail infrastructure all across the country, he will also launch multiple rail projects in the state, an official statement said. He will inaugurate a new rail line between Antagarh and Taroki and a rail line doubling project between Jagdalpur and Dantewara. He will lay the foundation stone of the Boridand-Surajpur rail line doubling project and redevelopment of Jagdalpur station, it said, adding that several other projects will also be started.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the city ahead of the PM's visit. Speaking to news agency ANI, Inspector General of Bastar, P Sundarraj, said, "On the security arrangements that have been made in view of PM Modi's event in Chhattisgarh's Bastar ."

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: AAP releases second list of 12 candidates for upcoming polls

ALSO READ | Naxal incidents in Chhattisgarh declined by 52 per cent in last five years: Baghel govt