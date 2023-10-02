Naxal incidents in Chhattisgarh declined by 52 per cent in last five years: Baghel govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

The Left Wing Extremism (LWE) incidents have seen a decline of 52 per cent in Chhattisgarh in the last five years during which 589 villages have been freed from the menace’s clutches, the Bhupesh Baghel government said on Monday (October 2).

The Chhattisgarh government's statement came a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jagdalpur, which is the headquarters of the Bastar district, one of the seven districts in the Naxal-affected Bastar division.

According to a release, the state government under the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been functioning with the idea of 'Gadhbo Nava Chhattisgarh' (creating a new Chhattisgarh).

It said that the policing of the state has succeeded in winning the people’s trust.

“There has been a 52 per cent decline in incidents of Naxal violence from 2018 to 2022,” the release said.

“As many as 314 schools which were shut for one-and-a-half decades due to Naxal violence have been reopened with the CM's initiative. Besides, 589 villages and more than 5.74 lakh people have been freed from the clutches of Naxal violence during this period,” it added.

The statement said that there crimes against women have seen 40 per cent decline from 2019 till now.

It said that the government has established separate women police stations in four districts of the state aiming to prevent crimes against women. There are special women cells functioning in 455 police stations and posts, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)