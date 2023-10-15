Chunav Manch: Who will get Madhya Pradesh 2023 mandate? Watch LIVE on India TV today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chunav Manch on INDIA TV

India TV is organising a special event 'Chunav Manch' in Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh.

This political event will start at 11 am on Sunday and will continue throughout the day.

Assembly elections are going to be held in Madhya Pradesh next month.

When polling will take place in Madhya Pradesh?

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo Assembly polls on November 17 (Friday) for 230 seats. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 constituencies. The election would be conducted in one phase in the state and the counting would be done on December 3 (Sunday).

The election to the 230-member assembly in Madhya Pradesh is mainly fought between the ruling BJP and Congress. In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 114 seats, while the BJP got 109. However, the Congress government fell after many MLAs under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later became a Union minister, joined the BJP.

The BJP returned to power in March 2020 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister for a fresh term. The BJP's current strength in the assembly is 127.