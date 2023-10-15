Chunav Manch LIVE: Kamal Patel accuses Congress of ruling for over six decades by impersonating 'Gandhi'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Five-time MLA Kamal Patel speaks on BJP's prospects in MP polls

Kamal Patel, a prominent political figure, took a direct swipe at the Indian National Congress, alleging that the party had maintained its grip on power for more than six decades by perpetuating an image of the "fake Gandhi." Patel's remarks came during a discussion at the "Chunav Manch," a platform for political discourse.

He argued that the Congress had allegedly relied on projecting itself as the political heir of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, two prominent leaders in India's struggle for independence, to maintain its political influence over the years.

The statement is part of the ongoing political discourse leading up to upcoming elections, and Patel's words have stirred the political pot, sparking discussions across the country.

While the comments are clearly targeted at the Congress party, the broader context of Patel's speech suggests a focus on the need for political parties to evolve beyond dynastic politics and highlight issues that matter to the electorate.

The statement resonates with ongoing debates in India about the prevalence of political dynasties and the extent to which family legacies continue to influence Indian politics.

The Indian National Congress, a significant political force in India, has seen several members of the Nehru-Gandhi family, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, holding prominent positions within the party and the government over the years.

When polling will take place in Madhya Pradesh?

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo Assembly polls on November 17 (Friday) for 230 seats. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 constituencies. The election would be conducted in one phase in the state and the counting would be done on December 3 (Sunday).

The election to the 230-member assembly in Madhya Pradesh is mainly fought between the ruling BJP and Congress. In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 114 seats, while the BJP got 109. However, the Congress government fell after many MLAs under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later became a Union minister, joined the BJP.

The BJP returned to power in March 2020 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister for a fresh term. The BJP's current strength in the assembly is 127.