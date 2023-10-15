Chunav Manch | Governments don the attire of Sanatan, but actions speak otherwise: Spiritual leaders

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Governments don the attire of Sanatan, but actions speak otherwise: Spiritual leaders

In the midst of the electoral frenzy in Madhya Pradesh, the topic of Hinduism, also known as Sanatan Dharma, has gained significant attention. All political parties and candidates have been actively discussing the relevance of Hinduism in the upcoming state elections. During a recent session on India TV's "Chunav Manch," spiritual leaders, Swami Shaileshanand Maharaj, Dr. Avdhesh Puri, and Computer Baba, shared their insights on this issue.

The discussion shed light on diverse perspectives surrounding the role of religion in politics. Swami Shaileshanand Maharaj expressed the view that governments often invoke Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma for political purposes but fail to uphold the principles in practice. He argued that while many politicians speak of religion during elections, they tend to neglect these principles when it comes to governance.

Computer Baba brought forth his perspective, emphasising that Madhya Pradesh has been under the governance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for nearly two decades. While the party has spoken extensively about Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma, Computer Baba questioned their commitment to these values. He pointed out that cows are dying on the streets, and many initiatives aimed at the welfare of cows and saints have been abandoned by the Shivraj government.

Dr. Avdhesh Puri touched upon the topic of religious intolerance and disrespect for Hinduism by certain politicians. He highlighted that some politicians use Hinduism as a tool to secure votes but neglect the broader principles of the faith. He condemned the politicisation of Hindu temples and ashrams, calling it a grave injustice.

The discussion on "Chunav Manch" reflects the significance of the role of religion in the Madhya Pradesh elections. It showcases the views of spiritual leaders who are increasingly engaged in political dialogues, voicing their concerns about the intersection of politics and religion. As the elections draw nearer, such discussions provide valuable insights into the dynamics of religious discourse within the political landscape of Madhya Pradesh.

Also read | Chunav Manch: 'People in MP are fed up with BJP, this time there will be change,' says Kamal Nath

Also read | Chunav Manch | 'Congress leaders reciting Ramayana, this is called 'achhe din', says BJP's Vishwas Sarang