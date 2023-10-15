Chunav Manch | 'Congress leaders reciting Ramayana, this is called 'achhe din', says BJP's Vishwas Sarang

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vishwas Sarang, MP leader, offered his take on the ongoing developments within the Indian National Congress during an appearance on India TV's "Chunav Manch."

As the political landscape in Madhya Pradesh simmers with election fervor, Vishwas Sarang, MP leader, offered his take on the ongoing developments within Congress during an appearance on India TV's "Chunav Manch." Sarang's comment alluded to the Congress party's attempts to connect with a wider audience, particularly in a state where religious and cultural elements hold substantial significance.

The Congress party's recent actions have demonstrated its endeavors to align itself with religious sentiments and cultural symbols, which are often integral to the Madhya Pradesh political landscape.

The humorous reference, infused with political undertones, underscores the competitive spirit that characterizes the political discourse leading up to the Madhya Pradesh elections. It reflects the use of wit and satire as potent tools in political campaigns, further enhancing the intrigue surrounding the forthcoming elections.

The Madhya Pradesh elections promise to be a closely contested battle, with both major political parties, the BJP and the Congress, vying for the electorate's favor. The state's political arena is currently a hotbed of dynamic discussions and strategic moves as the election date approaches.

When polling will take place in Madhya Pradesh?

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo Assembly polls on November 17 (Friday) for 230 seats. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 constituencies. The election would be conducted in one phase in the state and the counting would be done on December 3 (Sunday).

The election to the 230-member assembly in Madhya Pradesh is mainly fought between the ruling BJP and Congress. In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 114 seats, while the BJP got 109. However, the Congress government fell after many MLAs under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later became a Union minister, joined the BJP.

The BJP returned to power in March 2020 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister for a fresh term. The BJP's current strength in the assembly is 127.