Woman dies after BMC-run hospital performs C-Section under flashlight, NCW demands probe

Days after a 26-year-old woman and her newborn died at a municipal maternity hospital in Mumbai's Bhandup after doctors performed a C-Section on her under the flashlight of mobile phones, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. Taking cognizance of the tragic incident, the Women's Commission has asked the Maharashtra Public Healthcare Department to send a detailed report regarding the incident in three days.

In a statement released, the NCW said allegations of the hospital's reliance on cellphone torchlight due to a power outage for a cesarean delivery, and subsequent death is worrisome. It said, "NCW is shocked by this tragic incident where a mother and child lost their life in hospital. Allegations of the hospital's reliance on a cell phone torch for a cesarean delivery due to a power outage, and the subsequent loss of life, are deeply concerning. This occurrence, in the nation's financial capital highlights serious issues in healthcare facilities in the state that demand immediate attention.

"The Commission strongly urges a thorough investigation into the matter. Hon’ble chairperson has sent a letter to Additional Chief Secretary, Public Healthcare Department, Govt of Maharashtra to send a detailed report in 3 days and take decisive action to address the underlying issues and prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future," the NCW added.

Significantly, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also established a probe into the matter. Concerns have been initiated by the deceased's (Saheedun Ansari) family regarding the use of torchlight during delivery due to a power outage in the area.

Saheedun's brother-in-law Sharukh Ansari said, "The initial plan was for a routine delivery procedure. However, due to the baby's low heartbeat, the medical team opted for a cesarean section. Despite the lack of adequate lighting, they proceeded with the operation using a handheld torch. Although other hospital options were available, the doctors chose to continue with the procedure under risky conditions."

It is pertinent to note that the deceased went into labor on the night of April 29; however, despite efforts, the doctors could not save her newborn. Subsequently, the mother was also transferred to the LTMG Sion hospital, where she later succumbed.

According to media reports, the woman experienced severe bleeding, which significantly contributed to her tragic passing.

Meanwhile, the family members have claimed that the woman had sound health throughout her nine-month pregnancy. "She was in perfect health throughout the entire nine months, without any medical concerns. How is it then that she was declared deceased on the very night we brought her to the hospital for delivery? If this is the standard of facilities provided, what purpose does a government hospital serve?" questioned Saheedun's brother.

