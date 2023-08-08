'Baith neeche. Billi ki awaaz hai, tiger ki nahi': Narayan Rane to Uddhav camp-MP during no-trust vote debate

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, SANSAD TV Union Minister Narayan Rane in Lok Sabha

In a heated exchange of words during a debate in Lok Sabha on the No-Confidence Motion, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane dared Thackeray-camp Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant to speak anything against PM Modi or Amit Shah then he will show him his place.

Responding to Arvind Sawant as discussions were continuing on Manipur during the No-Confidence debate, Narayan Rane said, "Baith neeche...tumhari aukaat main nikalunga." (Sit down... I will show you your true place)

Prior to Rane's comment, Shinde-camp Sena leader Shrikant Shinde had lashed out at Arvind Sawant over the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Responding to Shinde, Arvind Sawant raised the issue of Hindutva and lashed out at the BJP.

Amid this, Narayan Rane while responding to Arvind Sawant slammed the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena saying "Why didn't they think about Hindutva when they broke alliance with BJP in 2019 and joined hands with Sharad Pawar's NCP."

Listening to this, Arvind Sawant and Opposition got agitated. However, Narayan Rane became more aggressive and said, "baith neeche... abhi jo awaaj aa raha hai... wo billi ki hai... tiger ka awaaz nahi hai... aukat nahi hai inki Panch Pradhan ji (Prime Minister), Amit Shah ke baare mei bolne ki... agar kuch bhi bola toh tumhari aukat mei nikalunga." (Sit down... these voices seem to be of a cat and not of a tiger... I will show them their true place if they dare to speak anything against the Prime Minister or Amit Shah).

