'Welcome step, Democracy has won': Congress hails Rahul Gandhi's Parliament return

Congress celebrates: Congress hailed the Lok Sabha Secretariat’s decision to reinstate Rahul Gandhi’s membership of the House on Monday (August 7) and said that it is a welcome step that brings relief to the people of the country, further describing it as a “victory of truth”.

Celebrations broke out at the AICC headquarters in the national capital as soon as the Lok Sabha membership of the Congress leader was restored before the commencement of the day’s proceedings in the House. The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification announcing that his disqualification has been revoked and his membership restored.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the government should utilise the “whatever time is left of their tenure” in governance rather than targeting the Opposition.

“The decision to reinstate Shri @RahulGandhi as an MP is a welcome step. It brings relief to the people of India, and especially to Wayanad. Whatever time is left of their tenure, BJP and Modi Govt should utilise that by concentrating on actual governance rather than denigrating Democracy by targeting opposition leaders,” Kharge tweeted.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that Democracy has won and that Rahul Gandhi is the “voice of India”.

“Democracy has won! India wins! Sh. @RahulGandhi ji will continue his parliamentary journey by speaking the truth without any hesitation. He is the voice of India, he can never be silenced,” Venugopal tweeted.

Congress Twitter handle said that the restoration of Rahul Gandhi's membership is the victory of truth.

“Parliament membership of Rahul Gandhi ji has been restored. This is the victory of truth, the victory of the people of India,” Congress tweeted.

Congress' deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said, “Truth has triumphed, and lies has been defeated. INDIA has won, our lion Rahul Gandhi has won, Modi Ji, your defeat has begun.”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that Rahul Gandhi can now resume his duties in Lok Sabha to “serve the people of India”.

“With enormous relief, welcome the official announcement of @RahulGandhi's reinstatement. He can now resume his duties in the Lok Sabha to serve the people of India and his constituents in Wayanad. A victory for justice and for our democracy!" Tharoor tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 23 after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail.

A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker.

The Supreme Court on Friday last stayed his conviction, paving the way for restoration of his Lok Sabha membership.

