Parliament Monsoon Session: Fiery debate on Delhi Services Bill likely in Rajya Sabha today | LIVE updates

The Rajya Sabha will take up Delhi Services Bill for debate today, after its passage from Lok Sabha last week. A fiery debate on the issue is likely with the Opposition backing the Aam Aadmi Party on the Bill and the Centre having the support of some of the Opposition parties including TDP, YSRCP.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 07, 2023 8:05 IST
Parliament Monsoon Session
Image Source : PTI Parliament Monsoon Session

The Parliament is all set to witness a series of high-decibel debates as the Monsoon Session 2023 enters its last week today. Two key highlights of the week remain the Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha which will be taken up for debate today, and the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha which will be up for discussion starting Tuesday, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha passed the Delhi Services Bill last week after a 5-hour-long debate, through voice vote. The government now faces the Rajya Sabha challenge where it does not have the numbers on its own. However, with the support of some Opposition parties including its previous ally TDP and YSRCP, the government looks in a comfortable situation. The Bill will bring the Opposition unity to the table of test, which has been on display throughout the Parliament Monsoon Session.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha is likely to see a logjam over the restoration of Rahul Gandhi's membership in the Lower House following the Supreme Court's order staying his conviction in the criminal defamation case. The Lok Sabha has yet not reinstated his membership in the House.

Live updates :Parliament Monsoon Session

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 07, 2023 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Opposition bloc 'I.N.D.I.A' MPs to meet Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament today

    The joint Opposition 'I.N.D.I.A' MPs will meet Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajya Sabha today, ahead of the commencement of the day's proceedings to chalk out strategy for the day.

  • Aug 07, 2023 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Mansukh Mandaviya to move 'The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023' in Lok Sabha today

  • Aug 07, 2023 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Ashwini Vaishnaw to move 'The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023' for passing in Lok Sabha today

  • Aug 07, 2023 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Government to table Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha today

    The government will table the Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha today after its passage in Lok Sabha last week. The Upper House is likely to witness a hotly-held debate as the game comes down to the numbers at the end.

