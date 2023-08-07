Parliament Monsoon Session: Fiery debate on Delhi Services Bill likely in Rajya Sabha today | LIVE updates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parliament Monsoon Session

The Parliament is all set to witness a series of high-decibel debates as the Monsoon Session 2023 enters its last week today. Two key highlights of the week remain the Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha which will be taken up for debate today, and the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha which will be up for discussion starting Tuesday, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha passed the Delhi Services Bill last week after a 5-hour-long debate, through voice vote. The government now faces the Rajya Sabha challenge where it does not have the numbers on its own. However, with the support of some Opposition parties including its previous ally TDP and YSRCP, the government looks in a comfortable situation. The Bill will bring the Opposition unity to the table of test, which has been on display throughout the Parliament Monsoon Session.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha is likely to see a logjam over the restoration of Rahul Gandhi's membership in the Lower House following the Supreme Court's order staying his conviction in the criminal defamation case. The Lok Sabha has yet not reinstated his membership in the House.

