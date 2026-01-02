Air India pilot found under alcohol's influence at Vancouver airport; Canada seeks probe The pilot, identified as Captain Saurabh Kumar, had failed the breathalyser test and he has been taken off flying duties during the process of enquiry. In a statement, Air India apologised to the passengers for the delay and said it is fully cooperating with the local authorities.

Vancouver:

An Air India pilot was offloaded just before the takeoff at the Vancouver airport in Canada after authorities raised concerns regarding his 'fitness', said the airline on Friday. The incident happened on December 23 and the pilot was scheduled to operate the AI186 flight from Vancouver to Delhi.

The pilot, identified as Captain Saurabh Kumar, had failed the breathalyser test and he has been taken off flying duties during the process of enquiry. In a statement, the airline apologised to the passengers for the delay and said it is fully cooperating with the local authorities.

"Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot’s fitness for duty, following which the crew member was taken for further inquiry. In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay," Air India said.

"Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy," the airline added.

Canada seeks probe

Canadian authorities have sought a probe after Royal Mounted Canadian Police (RMCP) claimed that the pilot was under the influence of the alcohol. "Two breathalyser tests conducted by the RCMP at Vancouver International Airport confirmed this, after he was advised to leave the aircraft," it said.

Meanwhile, Transport Canada said that the incident violates the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs), breaching the CARs 602.02 and 602.03. "It is likely that enforcement action will be pursued by the RCMP, and by TCCA," it said.

DGCA issue show-cause notice

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also issued a show-cause notice to the pilot. "Whereas, it has been observed that M/s Air India Limited, during the operation of Flight AI-358 (and related operations of AI-357), serious safety concerns arose pertaining to aircraft dispatch, Minimum Equipment List (MEL) compliance, and flight crew decision-making," it said.