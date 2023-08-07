Will Rahul Gandhi return to Parliament today?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress wants Gandhi's reinstatement as soon as possible

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's membership of Parliament is likely to be reinstated on Monday. Gandhi got a huge relief from the Supreme Court after it stayed his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark and paved the way for his reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad.

The papers works for the reinstatement are ready and only an approval from the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is awaited. It is expected that Gandhi will get approval today and enter Parliament.

What if Speaker did not sign today?

The way Congress leaders have been attacking the government over the delay of reinstatement, it is likely that the grand old party will move to the Supreme Court against the Speaker.

Taking it to Twitter, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote, " 26 hours after @RahulGandhi was "convicted" by the Sessions Court in Surat, the notification of his disqualification as MP was issued. 26 hours have passed since the Supreme Court stayed his wholly unjustified conviction. Why hasn’t his position as MP been restored yet? Is the Prime Minister afraid of his participation in the No Confidence Motion?"

SC gives relief to Gandhi

Earlier on Friday, Gandhi got a huge relief from the Supreme Court after it stayed his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark and paved the way for his reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP.

The stay which will also enable Gandhi, 53, to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was given on the grounds the trial court in Surat in Gujarat failed to explain why he deserved the maximum two-year punishment upon his conviction that led to his disqualification from the Lower House of Parliament. The top court also noted that the sentence would not have attracted disqualification had it been a day lesser.

Observing that the utterances of Gandhi were not in good taste and a person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches, the court at the same time said his conviction and subsequent disqualification not only affected his right to continue in public life but also that of the electorate which elected him to represent their constituency.

"Truth always triumphs, if not today then tomorrow or the day after. I thank people for their support," the former Congress chief told a packed press conference at AICC headquarters, as celebrations erupted at the offices of the Congress party across the country. Several leaders of the 26-party opposition alliance INDIA also hailed the court verdict. The Congress asserted that a delay in Gandhi's re-instatement as MP on account of any "excuses" by the government would be "malafide", "unfair" and completely contrary to the heart and soul of parliamentary democracy.

While Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met Speaker Om Birla and urged him to restore Gandhi's membership at the earliest, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said it is to be seen how long will it take to reinstate Gandhi, noting just 24 hours were taken to disqualify him after his conviction on March 23 --one of the highest profile disqualifications of a sitting lawmaker upon their convictions.

Gandhi to speak on no-confidence motion

"We want that Rahul Gandhi should speak on the 'no-confidence motion' against the government in the Lok Sabha," Chowdhury told reporters. The discussion on the motion will be taken up from August 8 to 10. Congress spokesperson and Gandhi's counsel Abhishek Singhvi said Gandhi's voice for the cause of the people will soon be heard in Parliament.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cited a quote by Gautam Buddha - "Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth." She thanked the apex court on Twitter for the decision and wrote "Satyameva Jayate".

Reacting to the verdict, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said Parliament "can do with some levity for now" but the Congress leader continues to be on thin ice as several other criminal defamation cases are pending against him.

"Rahul Gandhi may have survived this one but for how long?" The top court was hearing a plea by Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court verdict which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the criminal defamation case filed by Purnesh Modi, a BJP MLA from Surat.

