PM Modi to meet 28 NDA MPs from Rajasthan today, discuss strategy for upcoming elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with 28 National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs from Rajasthan as part of preparations for the next year’s Lok Sabha polls. The meeting will also be attended by BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Arjun Ram Meghwal. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections 2024, PM Modi is holding a meeting between July 31 and August 10 with NDA MPs from various States and Union Territories in the national capital.

PM Modi meets NDA MPs from northeastern states

Earlier on Monday, August 7, the Prime Minister held a meeting with NDA MPs from eight northeastern states - Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim. So far, PM Modi has conducted six cluster meetings with NDA MPs from different states. The fifth such meeting was held with MPs from Bihar, being seen as a crucial state for BJP-led NDA. Six meetings were held with NDA MPs from Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

NDA's 25-year journey has been unprecedented: PM Modi

The first meeting was with NDA MPs from West Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand, and Brij region, with PM Modi asking them to maximise their ties with people, tell them of government policies, stay grounded, and prioritise grassroots programmes. The Prime Minister also met with NDA MPs from West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand, saying that the alliance's 25-year journey has been unprecedented, and the NDA plans to continue it.

PM Modi is learnt to have also said that the NDA government has done "unprecedented work in infrastructure development" in the past nine years. "The journey of 25 years of NDA has been unprecedented, we have to take it forward. Whatever role NDA has played is unprecedented. Together we will ensure victory in 2024," PM Modi said, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

