Sex racket busted in Nagpur's 5-star hotel; Uzbekistan, Delhi girls among those rescued

Nagpur sex-racket: A sex-racket has been busted at a 5-star hotel in Nagpur, the crime branch team informed. Cops have arrested two accused and also detained 3 women in the action so far. Out of the three women, one is from Uzbeksitan while two others are from Delhi.

How the sex-racket was busted?

Cops received information that a sex-racket was being run where all transactions from clients to customers were taking place via online messaging platform WhatsApp.

Police said that the high profile racket was being run in the 5-star hotel where girls were supplied to the big people in the city.

In order to bust the racket, the police sent two bogus customers to crack more information.

As the probe continued, police came to know that the deal of three girls was done by two different brokers.

As soon as the touts called the bogus customers to a hotel on Wardha Road, the Nagpur Crime Branch team and the Social Security Department team caught them.

During the action, middlemen named Bunty alias Bilal Ahmed and Rajkumar Gadlewar were caught by the police.\

At the same time, three girls have also been detained from two different rooms of the hotel.

Out of these, two are residents of Delhi while one is a resident of Uzbekistan who was called to Nagpur.

