Delhi: Two students strip-searched with help of others by college warden over suspicion of theft

Delhi: A hostel warden at a nursing college in Delhi allegedly stripped and harassed two students over suspicion of theft, according to authorities.

The incident happend around 1 pm on Wednesday. Police received a PCR call regarding an incident of alleged harassment and stripping of nursing students at Ahilyabai College of Nursing of LNJP hospital, a senior police officer said.

According to reports, two BSC final year students along with others and warden had gone for a community programme in the Mandi House area.

However, the warden found that Rs 8,000 was missing from her bag and she suspected these two students of theft, the officer said.

It was alleged that the warden strip-searched them with the help of other students, but no money was found in their possession, he said.

After the incident, the parents of the students arrived at the hostel and filed a complaint with the college administration. They also filed a complaint at the IP Estate police station, alleging that the girls were stripped, police said.

After initial enquiry, a zero FIR under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at IP Estate police station, they said, adding the case will be transferred to Tilak Marg police station.

It is being learnt that a fact-finding committee, comprising the principal and other senior faculty, has been constituted by the college administration, police said, adding the warden has been shifted from the hostel.

