Mumbai: Police arrest 5 people after man allegedly beaten to death in Borivali

The deceased was identified as Pravin Lahane who is the brother of a police officer.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Mumbai Updated on: May 26, 2023 8:59 IST
Maharashtra: At least 5 people were arrested on Friday for allegedly beating a 29-year old-man to death in Mumbai's Borivali. 

The incident took place on Thursday (May 25) when a group of people beat up the man on suspicion of theft. 

Earlier four people had been detained by the police. 

"Four persons were detained for allegedly beating to death a 29-year-old man on suspicion of theft in the Kasturba Marg police station area," Mumbai police said.

The deceased was identified as Pravin Lahane who is the brother of a police officer. 

The police have registered a case under sections 304, 143, 144, 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(With inputs from ANI)

