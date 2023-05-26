Mumbai: Police arrest 5 people after man allegedly beaten to death in Borivali

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mumbai: Police arrests 5 people after man beaten to death in Borivali

Maharashtra : At least 5 people were arrested on Friday for allegedly beating a 29-year old-man to death in Mumbai's Borivali.

The incident took place on Thursday (May 25) when a group of people beat up the man on suspicion of theft.

Earlier four people had been detained by the police.

"Four persons were detained for allegedly beating to death a 29-year-old man on suspicion of theft in the Kasturba Marg police station area," Mumbai police said.

The deceased was identified as Pravin Lahane who is the brother of a police officer.

The police have registered a case under sections 304, 143, 144, 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: Several shops, godowns gutted as huge blaze sweeps through furniture warehouse in Pune

ASLO READ | Maharashtra: 12 dead, many injured in two separate road accidents