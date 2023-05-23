Maharashtra: 12 dead, many injured in two separate road accidents

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO 12 dead, many injured in two separate road accidents in Maharashtra

At least five people were killed and seven others injured while a speeding truck hit a games utility vehicle (SUV) in Maharashtra's Amravati region, an official said on Tuesday.

According to him, the accident occurred on Daryapur-Anjangaon Road in Amravati, nearly 650 kilometers from Mumbai, the state capital, at around 11 p.m. on Monday.

The majority of victims came from a single family. The official stated that they were returning to Daryapur after attending a family event.

He stated, "Five persons were killed and seven others injured in the accident."

The injured people were rushed to a hospital in Daryapur, he said.

Meanwhile, seven people died and 13 were injured after a bus and a truck collided this morning on the Nagpur-Pune highway.

The incident occurred in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra. The bus was travelling from Pune to Mehekar in Buldhana when it crashed with a speeding truck coming from the other way.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Earlier on April 14, a car accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg near Pimpalgaon Bahnai Village in the Nandgaon Kandeshwat tehsil, close to Amravati, resulted in the deaths of two people who were headed toward Nagpur and severe injuries to two others.

They were all Mumbai residents traveling to Nagpur. Raju Shinde (62), Atul Tawade (60), both from Dahisar in Mumbai, and Prathamesh Patil were in a vehicle (MH-27-BB-6574) going from Mumbai to Nagpur through Samruddhi Mahamarg.

Kishor Anant Mhatre, the driver, lost control of the car as it approached Pimpalgaon Bahnai village and crashed into an iron barrier along the road. The accident killed Raju Shinde and Atul Tawade on the spot, while Balkrushna Dhabale and Prahesh Patil were seriously harmed.

