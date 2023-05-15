Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Punjab: 40 children injured in road accident near Jagraon | DETAILS

Punjab: In a head-on collision between a school bus and a Punjab Roadways bus, around forty children were reported injured. The incident occurred on Monday in Jagraon which is about 50 km From Punjab's Ludhiana.

The police informed that ten other passengers traveling in the roadways bus were also injured. The wounded children and passengers were taken to hospitals in Ludhiana. As per the reports, the condition of the three students is stated to be serious.

Ludhiana Rural Police District Superintendent of Police (SP) Satinder Singh Virk said, "The school bus was going to drop students back at their homes when the incident occurred".

Investigations are still going on to ascertain the cause of the accident, he added.

