Maharashtra: Several shops, godowns gutted as huge blaze sweeps through furniture warehouse in Pune

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Massive fire breaks out at a warehouse in Pune

Pune fire: A massive fire broke out at a furniture warehouse in Maharashtra's Pune City on Thursday morning. The incident occurred in the Bhawani Perth area at around 4 am.

According to the information, several shops and godowns including four residential houses were gutted in the fire. Following the incident, at least 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and took out 10 cylinders from the warehouse to limit further damage.

The officials said around 80-100 workers of the fire brigade are making efforts to douse the fame. They further said the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out in Chembur's Swastik Chamber on Thursday morning. Four fire engines were sent to the spot and the fire in the building was doused, officials said.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Major fire breaks out in Pune's Viman Nagar, 4 fire engines rushed