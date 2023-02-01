Woman dies in fire at garment units in Mumbai's Dharavi slum colony

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Mumbai: Woman dies in fire at garment units in Dharavi slum colony.

Mumbai fire: A 62-year-old woman died after a fire broke out at some garment units located in the Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai on Wednesday (February 1), a Fire Brigade official said.

At least four to five units located on the ground floors of two adjacent two-storey buildings in Ashok Mill compound were affected by the blaze which erupted at around noon, he said.

The fire was confined to the electric wiring, electric installation, machinery, and clothes in the garment units, the official said.

During the fire-fighting operation, a woman was found trapped inside a bathroom on the ground floor. She was rushed to Sion Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, he added.

The official said it was a Level 1 fire. As per Mumbai Fire Brigade, Level I fires are treated as minor emergency calls. Four fire engines, three jumbo tankers, and two fire bikes rushed to the spot, the official said, adding the fire is being doused.

(With agencies inputs)

