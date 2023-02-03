Two men raise slogans in front of Maharashtra CM Shinde demanding 'Vidarbha state' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The CM Shinde attended the Literary Conference program in Wardha.

Two men were spotted raising slogans in front of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding the demand of 'Vidarbha state' at the Literary Conference program in Wardha.

Police personnel detained both of them and initiated a probe into the matter.

Demand for a separate state- Vidarbha

The demand for a separate state- Vidarbha- has been being raised by a section of people in Maharashtra for a long time. They alleged that the region has been ignored for decades.

Vidarbha region, a net producer of power and rich in minerals and forests, comprises 11 districts namely Yavatmal, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Buldhana, Washim, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli and Gondia.

The region has given four chief ministers — Vasantrao Naik, Marotrao Kannamwar, Sudhakarrao Naik and Devendra Fadnavis.

More than 1,000 farmers have committed suicide in Maharashtra's Vidarbha and Marathwada regions in the last four months but the state government has not declared 'wet drought', Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said.

Speaking on the 'Last Week' resolution in the Legislative Council, leader of opposition Danve said heavy rains had brought about huge losses to farmers and several were reeling under massive debts.

Danve claimed loss assessment of crops (panchnama) was not being done properly by the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government.

"The minimum aid required for farmers is Rs 37,000 crore, while the state government has disbursed only Rs 700 crore.

Moreover, 52 lakh farmers applied for compensation from insurance firms, but these firms are making profits but not disbursing money," he said in the House.

Opposition has no love left for Vidarbha: CM

Earlier in December Shinde said the opposition parties have "no love left for Vidarbha" as they are not taking up issues of the region during the ongoing state legislature session in the region's Nagpur city.

Talking to reporters at the Aurangabad airport in Marathwada region, Shinde said his government was working for the common people and will continue to do so.

