Maharashtra: Security tightened at two Nagpur hospitals after bomb threat call

Two hospitals in Nagpur- the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital and the Mental Hospital in Mankapur, got bomb threats on Monday evening.

According to a police official, an unknown person called the Nagpur City Police control room late evening and threatened to blow up both hospitals.

The top police officials were informed about the phone call received by the control room and the security arrangements of both medical institutions were beefed up later.

Police said they are reviewing the situation and everyone has been asked to stay alert. The bomb threat call was made on police helpline 112.

The caller told us that the bombs were placed at the mental and medical hospital and said that there will be an explosion soon, he said.

As soon we received the call, officials have been put on alert mode and we also asked security guards posted in the hospital to check every person who enters the hospital and to stay vigilant.

Similar incidents in Nagpur

About a month ago, a similar call was received to the police control room threatening to blow up the Sangh Headquarters.

In another incident, a criminal from Karnataka demanded ransom by threatening to kill Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Notably, such threatening calls are on the rise in Nagupr in the last couple of months.

