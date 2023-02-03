NIA receives threat mail from 'Taliban' about terror attack in Mumbai; several cities on high alert

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE NIA receives threat mail from 'Taliban' about a terror attack in Mumbai

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has received a mail from an unnamed person posing as a "member of the Taliban" threatening to carry out a terrorist attack in Mumbai.

According to the information, several cities in Maharashtra have been put on alert after NIA apprised the Mumbai police about the development. "The person who sent the threat mail described himself to be a Talibani. He said that there would be a terror attack in Mumbai," Mumbai Police sources told the media.

Meanwhile, the NIA along with Mumbai police have also launched a joint investigation to find the truth behind the mail. Last month, the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai got a threat call wherein an unidentified caller threatened to blow up the school.

Bomb threat call in Oct 2022

A similar call informing about the bombs planted in various parts of the city was received in October 2022. Mumbai police had received a 'suspicious' call from an unidentified caller informing them that bombs are planted at several key places across the city.

According to the police, a call was received by a caller claiming that three bombs have been planted in the city at Infinity Mall Andheri, PVR Mall Juhu, and Sahara Hotel Airport.

NIA arrested Chhota Shakeel's close aide

In August 2022, the NIA had arrested Salim Qureshi alias 'Salim Fruit', a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang, for allegedly aiding the gang's terrorist activities in Mumbai. He was a close aide of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel.

According to the agency, Qureshi played an active role in extorting huge amounts of money in Shakeel's name from property dealings and dispute settlements for raising "terror funds in furtherance of terrorist activities of D company".