Maharashtra: Mumbai-Pune, Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat trains launch likely on Feb 10

Follow us on Image Source : @ASHWINIVAISHNAW Vande Bharat during test run in Maharashtra

Vande Bharat train: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off two new Vande Bharat trains between Mumbai-Pune-Solapur and Mumbai-Nashik Road-Sainagar Shirdi on February 10.

Recently, the Vande Bharat train was seen during test runs in western ghats where generally extra locomotives are used to support trains, however, India's indigenously designed semi-high speed train excelled through steepest ghats without any difficulty.

The railways is also planning to launch three new Vande Bharat trains in Bihar. The new trains may run on Patna-Ranchi, Patna-Howrah, and Varanasi-Howrah routes. These trains are likely to be launched in April.

So far, 8 Vande Bharat trains are running in the country with the railways expected to launch 75 new trains by August 2023.

On Friday, speaking exclusively to India TV, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that they are planning to introduce India's first self-designed Hydrogen train by December 2023.

The Union Minister also informed that Vande Bharat metro trains between short-distance cities will be introduced soon.

The railways is working on the Vande Bharat train sleeper version which will run on longer routes. The current version of the Vande Bharat train doesn't have sleeper coaches.

ALSO READ | Railway Minister Vaishnaw shares cleaning video of Vande Bharat train after pic of garbage goes viral

ALSO READ | Costly selfie! Andhra man boards Vande Bharat train to take a photo, gets stuck for 200 kms | Viral Video