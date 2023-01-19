Costly selfie! Andhra man boards Vande Bharat train to take a photo, gets stuck for 200 kms | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VIJAYGOPAL_ Andhra man boards Vande Bharat train for selfie

Social media obsessed India goes to extreme lengths to have a good selfie. They leave no chance for a perfect selfie, even if that requires taking a risk. In the past, we have seen videos in which a mere selfie was heavy on people. Now, in today's dose of strange news, we have a bizarre story of a man who had to pay a "big price" for taking a selfie in the Vande Bharat train, quite literally. The video is making waves on social media.

A man from Andhra Pradesh who boarded the Vande Bharat Express train to take selfies became trapped when the automatic doors closed. The man entered the train at Rajahmundry Railway Station with the sole intention of taking a selfie, but he was unable to deboard.

In the now-viral video, a TTE is seen chastising the man for getting on the train without a ticket in order to take a photo. The TTE informed the man that he could only exit at the next stop, Vijayawada station.

The clip garnered several reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "He should have been penalised for this obsessive selfie cyncism. Be it temples or tourist places, people are immersed in selfies rather than experiencing the essence and beauty if the place."

Another user commented, "There will be an acoustic warning before the door starts closing! But we are immune to warnings so we typically don't listen to that. So public need few years to adapt to this system."

A user also wrote, "I guess we still have an emergency chain system. Mistakes do fall under emergency. They should have penalised and dropped him."

The selfie-taker was compelled to wait until the train arrived in Vijayawada before he exited and travelled back to Rajahmundry. He was required to pay a fine as well as get a return ticket from Vijayawada to return to Rajahmundry.

