New Zealand women announce T20I squad for five-game series against South Africa

New Delhi:

New Zealand women are all set to take on South Africa women in a multi-format white-ball series. The two sides will take on each other across five T20Is and three ODI matches. It is worth noting that the games will be held on March 15, 17, 20, 22, and 25. Whereas the ODIs will be held on March 29, April 1, and 4.

Ahead of the white-ball series, NZC (New Zealand Cricket) came forward and announced its squad for the five T20Is. Amelia Kerr will be leading the side, while the likes of Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, and many more stars will be included in the side as well.

One of the more notable inclusions has been that of opener Georgia Plimmer. Having sustained a shoulder injury in the T20Is against Zimbabwe and missed the subsequent ODI series, she has been deemed fit and is set to make her comeback against South Africa women.

Ben Sawyer weighed in on the squad after the announcement

Furthermore, New Zealand women’s head coach Ben Sawyer took centre stage and talked about the squad, giving his take on the combination of players and the return of several stars into the squad.

"We're really excited to welcome back Suzie and Sophie for this next block of games. Their quality on the field really does speak for itself but what they bring to the group culturally is really important for us as a team. I'm looking forward to having them mix in with some of the newer members of the squad,” Sawyer said in a NZC release.

New Zealand T20I squad vs South Africa

Amelia Kerr (capt), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Flora Devonshire (last three T20Is only), Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing (first two T20Is only), Polly Inglis (first two T20Is only), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Lea Tahuhu (last three T20Is only).

