Chandigarh: IAS officer saves man by giving CPR at govt office; netizens react | Viral Video

Chandigarh: IAS officer saves man by giving CPR

Social media is buzzing with a video of a man giving CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to a heart attack victim. Yashpal Garg, the health secretary for Chandigarh, saved the life of a man who had collapsed while visiting his office by performing CPR on him for nearly a minute. After the video was posted online, Garg was praised by a number of individuals.

According to various media sources, a man named Janak Lal suffered a heart attack while visiting the Chandigarh Housing Board's office to discuss a complaint of building violation filed against him. He was instantly placed on a chair and CPR was given to him by Yashpal Garg, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh Housing Board. Thanks to an IAS official, Janak Kumar was able to regain consciousness after receiving CPR for about a minute. He is now under observation at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital.

People were moved by the video and expressed gratitude for the IAS officer's prompt call and intelligence. One user wrote, "This is why knowing CPR is so important. #SaveALife." Another person wrote, "Really inspirable that such kind work .I bow my head to yashpal Garg sir." A third user commented, " I think CPR Training should be given through various awareness programs at grass root level."

While people couldn't stop praising the IAS officer in the comment section for saving a life, some also raised the question of the increase in the number of heart attacks these days. Some users also highlighted that CPR training is very important in today's world. On the microblogging site, the video received over 42k views.

