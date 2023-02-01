Uttar Pradesh: Clothing showroom gutted as massive fire breaks out in Mathura; no casualties reported

Wednesday, February 01, 2023
     
According to reports, around seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot that brought the blaze under control.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Mathura Updated on: February 01, 2023 7:47 IST
Image Source : ANI Uttar Pradesh: Clothing showroom gutted as a massive fire breaks out in Mathura

Mathura fire: A massive fire broke out at a clothing showroom in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Wednesday night. According to reports, around seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot that brought the blaze under control. A fire official said that the fire had engulfed three floors of the building. He also stated that no casualties were reported so far. 

"At least 6-7 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Fire is under control now, we didn't let the fire spread to adjacent buildings," he added.

Showroom gutted in fire

Meanwhile, Shyam Singhal, the owner of a hotel near the showroom, said the entire showroom was gutted in the fire.

“The fire tenders reached on time. However, the entire showroom was gutted by then. The loss incurred must be in crores,” said Singhal. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

