Uttar Pradesh: 5 members of family die after fire breaks out in house in Mau

Image Source : ANI Massive fire incident in Mau

5 members of a family including a woman and 3 minors died in a house fire incident that broke out at Shahpur village, Kopaganj Police Station, Mau district. The police persoannel along with the fire brigade, medical and relief teams reached the spot, said District Magistrate M Arun Kumar, Mau on Tuesday.

"The initial report stated that fire ignited from the stove. An assistance of Rs 4 lakhs will be given per person," the DM said.

The fire brigade officials doused the flames. The dead bodies were sent to the hospital for postmortem. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The police said the probe was underway to find the cause of the fire.

